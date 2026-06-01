Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,885,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,692,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 63.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis
Stellantis Stock Performance
Stellantis stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Stellantis N.V. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stellantis N.V. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
More Stellantis News
Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stellantis is continuing to push its commercial-vehicle strategy, with plans for new models and product updates over the next several years, which could support revenue growth and improve its competitive position. Stellantis's Commercial-Vehicle Unit to Launch 11 New Models by 2030
- Positive Sentiment: The company also emphasized software modernization and tech partnerships, including work tied to software-defined EV platforms and cost-cutting modular architecture, which may improve margins over time. Stellantis Deepens Global Tech Alliances To Advance Software Defined EV Platforms
- Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis said it has no major plans to expand its recent Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motor partnerships into Europe, which appears more like a clarification of strategy than a major catalyst. Stellantis plays down European scope for JLR and Tata partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is a new recall of more than 419,000 U.S. vehicles over improper side air bag deployment, which raises warranty, repair, and reputation risks. Stellantis to recall over 419,000 US vehicles over improper side air bag deployment
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms also issued class-action deadline notices tied to alleged securities fraud claims, keeping legal uncertainty in focus and adding to investor caution. STLA DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN... Securities Class Action
About Stellantis
(Free Report
)
Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.
In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.
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