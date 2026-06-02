Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,452,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,461,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 848,198 shares of company stock worth $135,415,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 730.26, a P/E/G ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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