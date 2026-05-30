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Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,027,991 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
AppLovin logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new position in AppLovin, buying 3,027,991 shares valued at about $2.04 billion, and now owns roughly 0.90% of the company.
  • AppLovin recently reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.56 and revenue of $1.84 billion, both ahead of estimates. Revenue jumped 58.9% year over year, highlighting continued growth momentum.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally bullish, with firms like Needham and Deutsche Bank raising price targets to $700 and $660, respectively. However, there has also been some insider selling, which could slightly temper investor sentiment.
  • Five stocks we like better than AppLovin.

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,027,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,321,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.90% of AppLovin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 119,945 shares of the company's stock worth $80,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $20,214,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $7,616,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $613.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $456.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.AppLovin's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.90, for a total value of $1,412,432.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,310.50. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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