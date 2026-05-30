Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 36,100,698 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,100,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,947,272,000. Norges Bank owned 1.77% of Bristol Myers Squibb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Article Title

BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Article Title

The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Positive Sentiment: BMS also announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to use Claude across research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, a move that could improve productivity and speed decision-making over time. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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