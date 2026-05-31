Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 5,403,518 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,403,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $750,603,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 4.62% of Mid-America Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Algebris UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.02 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $156.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here