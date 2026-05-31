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Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 7,683,841 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Palo Alto Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, buying 7,683,841 shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1.42 billion. The position represented roughly 1.10% of the company at the end of the reporting period.
  • PANW shares jumped 9.3%, with the stock opening at $281.69 and reaching a 52-week high near $283.71. The company now has a market cap of about $229.86 billion.
  • Insider activity was mixed to negative, as EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares in late May and insiders sold a total of 93,660 shares over the last 90 days. Even so, analysts remain broadly bullish, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying an average Moderate Buy rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks.

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,683,841 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 9.3%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $281.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $283.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 93,660 shares of company stock worth $21,346,475 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

More Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Morgan Stanley raises price target
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. ARR growth article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. AI security narrative article
  • Negative Sentiment: EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Insider sale article
  • Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on near-term fundamentals, pointing to rising acquisition costs, share dilution, and a mixed outlook heading into Q3 earnings. Q3 earnings outlook article

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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