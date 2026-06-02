Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 9,101,700 Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $340,131,000. Norges Bank owned about 7.69% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,514,000 after acquiring an additional 67,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,396,000 after acquiring an additional 994,299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $103,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 118.68%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kilroy Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kilroy Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kilroy Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here