Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,296,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,865,807,000. Norges Bank owned 1.29% of CocaCola at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,963 shares of company stock worth $50,016,979. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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