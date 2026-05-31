Norges Bank Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,579,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.59% of T-Mobile US as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. United Community Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $2,618,500 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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