Norges Bank Buys Shares of 35,081,308 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,081,308 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.68% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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