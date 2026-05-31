Norges Bank Invests $1.01 Billion in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,311,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,296,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,472,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,120,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $278,636,000 after buying an additional 82,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $614.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $719.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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