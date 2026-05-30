Norges Bank Invests $1.79 Billion in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,748,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,698,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.18% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

HWM stock opened at $258.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

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