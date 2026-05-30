Norges Bank Invests $2.23 Billion in Intel Corporation $INTC

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,519,214 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Norges Bank owned 1.21% of Intel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 5.1%

INTC opened at $114.68 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $576.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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