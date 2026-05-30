Norges Bank Invests $2.52 Billion in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,862,150 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,515,830,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of The Goldman Sachs Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,024.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.17 and a 1 year high of $1,027.22. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $913.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $892.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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