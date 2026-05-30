Norges Bank Invests $3.07 Billion in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,302,863 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,072,744,000. Norges Bank owned 1.41% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TMO opened at $492.34 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.64. The stock has a market cap of $182.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

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About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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