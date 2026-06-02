Norges Bank Invests $316.06 Million in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,519,622 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $316,057,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.49% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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