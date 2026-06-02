Norges Bank Invests $352.17 Million in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,449,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $352,172,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of Aercap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 11.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Aercap Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of AER opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.68.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aercap from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $163.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here