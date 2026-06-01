Norges Bank Invests $536.14 Million in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,528,397 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $536,140,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Strategy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Strategy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,837,778,000 after buying an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategy by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,929,731,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Strategy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,354,982,000 after buying an additional 1,057,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911,499 shares of the software maker's stock worth $592,832,000 after buying an additional 175,343 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $159.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $927,870.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,641.50. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,938.59. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,803. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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