Norges Bank Invests $805.43 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,457,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $805,429,000. Norges Bank owned about 9.50% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,664,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 491,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 301,906 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 78,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.23.

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Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.7%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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