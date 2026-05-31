Norges Bank Invests $831.37 Million in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,049,351 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $831,372,000. Norges Bank owned 1.76% of AMETEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AME opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $226.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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