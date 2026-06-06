Norges Bank Invests $96.95 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,583,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,951,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock worth $135,266,000 after buying an additional 121,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 544,872 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $30,627,255.12. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,265,362 shares in the company, valued at $183,545,998.02. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 189,655 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $10,660,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,265,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,545,998.02. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,022,106 shares of company stock worth $115,725,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dutch Bros's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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