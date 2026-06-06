Norges Bank Makes New $100.41 Million Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,144,488 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $100,405,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of The Descartes Systems Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $316,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,976,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,683,790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $158,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,464,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $137,968,000 after acquiring an additional 567,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,692 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 251,026 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting The Descartes Systems Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Article Title

Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Article Title

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target to $108 from $118, which may temper enthusiasm even though it still rates the stock outperform. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.17.

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The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $75.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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