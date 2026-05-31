Norges Bank Makes New $1.03 Billion Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 771,208 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,025,591,000. Norges Bank owned 1.37% of Transdigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 404 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,259.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,196.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,284.20. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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