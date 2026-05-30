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Norges Bank Makes New $1.92 Billion Investment in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new stake in TotalEnergies, buying about 29.4 million shares worth roughly $1.92 billion and representing about 1.23% of the company.
  • Institutional interest in TotalEnergies appears strong more broadly, with other large investors such as Vanguard, Massachusetts Financial Services, and Caisse Des Depots also making major moves in the stock.
  • Recent company developments were mostly positive: shareholders approved a €3.40 per share dividend for 2025, and TotalEnergies advanced its €4.5 billion offshore wind project in Normandy by filing for authorization.
  • Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies.

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,401,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,917,626,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of TotalEnergies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,330,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,676,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,692,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,802,968 shares of the company's stock worth $601,804,000 after purchasing an additional 888,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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