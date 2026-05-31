Norges Bank Makes New $808.70 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,991,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $808,701,000. Norges Bank owned 1.31% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vertiv Stock Up 0.6%

Vertiv stock opened at $316.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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