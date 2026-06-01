Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,055,651 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $594,477,000. Norges Bank owned 0.17% of Alibaba Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.39. The company has a market cap of $298.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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