Norges Bank Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,001,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $643,405,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.83 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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