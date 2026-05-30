Norges Bank Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,429,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of GE Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $323.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.69. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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