Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,369,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $574,821,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.68% of MongoDB as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total value of $2,979,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 993,316 shares in the company, valued at $295,998,234.84. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $335.55 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.43 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.43.

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Key MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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