Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,274,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $91,970,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.24% of Ryanair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryanair news, CEO Andreas Gruber sold 13,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $350,276.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,516.58. This represents a 39.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $326,737.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at $632,147.04. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397 over the last three months.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here