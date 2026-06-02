Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,060,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,777,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $369.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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