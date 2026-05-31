Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,756,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,228,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.54% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the sale, the director owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,081,939.98. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $1,847,820. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $194.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ICE opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Intercontinental Exchange's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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