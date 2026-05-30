Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,533,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Pfizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

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