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Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Boston Scientific logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter, purchasing 23.1 million shares worth about $2.2 billion. The position represented roughly 1.56% of the company at the end of the reporting period.
  • Boston Scientific recently posted solid quarterly results, with EPS of $0.80 topping estimates and revenue of $5.20 billion slightly ahead of expectations. The company also lifted revenue 11.6% year over year and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance.
  • The board authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase plan, while several recent analyst notes turned more cautious, including a Wells Fargo downgrade to Equal Weight amid concerns about WATCHMAN and electrophysiology growth. Shares have also weakened sharply, trading near their 52-week low.
  • Interested in Boston Scientific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,066,546 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.56% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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