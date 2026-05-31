Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,427,396 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $803,686,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.62% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5%

EW opened at $86.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,664. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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