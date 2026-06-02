Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 636,986 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $389,702,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.42% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $5,459,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $831.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $830.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.89. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.14 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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