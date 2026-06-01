Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,912,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $558,775,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 586.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.0%

O stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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