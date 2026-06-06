Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,659,770 EPR Properties $EPR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,659,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $82,823,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.18% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $172,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $57.36 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 115.17%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Further Reading

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