Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,143,520 Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,143,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $435,542,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8,973.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 179,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177,762 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 409.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE KEYS opened at $329.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $328.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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