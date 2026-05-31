Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,500,108 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.32% of Roper Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

ROP stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $576.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research raised Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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