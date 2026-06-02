Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 6,110,525 onsemi $ON

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,110,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $330,885,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.52% of onsemi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 187.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: New leveraged semiconductor ETFs tied to onsemi (ON) may increase trading interest and reinforce the stock’s role as a way to play AI and broader chip demand. Article Title

New leveraged semiconductor ETFs tied to may increase trading interest and reinforce the stock’s role as a way to play AI and broader chip demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat and upbeat guidance continue to support investor confidence, even though those results were already released earlier and are not a new catalyst today.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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