Norges Bank Takes $1.20 Billion Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,629,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,202,160,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,989,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,719.10. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,946,840. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.38.

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Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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