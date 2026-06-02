Norges Bank Takes $474.50 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,287,325 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $474,495,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.80% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 822 shares of the technology company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $905.00 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $865.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 167.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. This trade represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 39,844 shares of company stock worth $37,443,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum News Summary

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Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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