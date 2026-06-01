Norges Bank Takes $655.14 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,181,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $655,142,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of Dominion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on D. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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