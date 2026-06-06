Norges Bank Takes $83.82 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $83,819,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.63% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a federal securities class action against Badger Meter covering purchases from April 18, 2024 through April 16, 2026, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. These notices often weigh on sentiment because they point to alleged investor harm and potential legal risk. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a federal securities class action against Badger Meter covering purchases from April 18, 2024 through April 16, 2026, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. These notices often weigh on sentiment because they point to alleged investor harm and potential legal risk. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm, Howard G. Smith, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Schall Law Firm, Bernstein Liebhard, and others all issued similar class-action and securities-fraud alerts, reinforcing concerns that the company may face broader litigation and reputational pressure. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm, Howard G. Smith, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Schall Law Firm, Bernstein Liebhard, and others all issued similar class-action and securities-fraud alerts, reinforcing concerns that the company may face broader litigation and reputational pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Several items repeat the same litigation message rather than introducing new corporate developments, suggesting the day’s move is being driven mainly by legal headlines instead of changes in operations or fundamentals.

Several items repeat the same litigation message rather than introducing new corporate developments, suggesting the day’s move is being driven mainly by legal headlines instead of changes in operations or fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note also highlighted that BMI has been under pressure recently, with the stock falling despite broader market gains, adding to the bearish tone around the name. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Badger Meter from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.86.

View Our Latest Report on BMI

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other news, EVP Robert Wrocklage acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.35 per share, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 23,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,853,324.35. This trade represents a 4.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Tarantino acquired 870 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $204,953.80. This trade represents a 93.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $252.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 14.56%.The firm had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here