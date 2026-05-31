Norges Bank Takes $918.72 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,297,642 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $918,724,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.25% of General Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 134,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $11,475,138.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,358,337.26. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 538,548 shares of company stock valued at $44,241,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $83.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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