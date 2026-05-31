Norges Bank Takes $921.04 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,028,935 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $921,035,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 4.72% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $312.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.71 and a 1 year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,868,437.22. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price target (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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