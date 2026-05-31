Norges Bank Takes $942.54 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,458,890 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $942,542,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.48% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after buying an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $550,422,000 after buying an additional 435,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $568,930,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

MSI opened at $403.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $428.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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