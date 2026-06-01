Norges Bank Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,139,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $710,672,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 5.97% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $175,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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