Norges Bank Takes Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,926,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $929,333,000. Norges Bank owned about 3.06% of Amrize at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Amrize by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amrize by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

Amrize Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $54.40 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 3,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $954,611.04. The trade was a 22.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares in the company, valued at $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 131,554 shares of company stock worth $7,152,069. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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